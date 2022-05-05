Malaysian Highway Authority: Heavy traffic flow on major highways as at 2pm

Traffic flow is getting heavier on the main highways due to the increase in the number of vehicles on the road as at 2pm today. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Traffic flow is getting heavier on the main highways due to the increase in the number of vehicles on the road as at 2pm today.

The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), in a Twitter post, said the high traffic was recorded in both directions, with section from the Bentong toll plaza towards the federal capital over a 6.1-kilometre stretch while from the toll plaza heading towards the east coast towards Lentang, the slowing traffic was over 8.7km long.

LLM also stated that the traffic flow at the North-South Expressway (PLUS) southbound from Simpang Renggam to Sedenak, and Sedenak to Hentian Kulai.

Traffic was also slow-moving from Hentian Kulai to Sedenak and after Hentian Tangkak to Jasin and Ayer Keroh northbound.

Meanwhile, traffic congestion was also reported at Johor Causeway near the entrance of the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex from Singapore. — Bernama