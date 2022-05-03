ECRL can help address traffic woes during festive season, says transport minister

Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks to the media during a visit to the Road and Transport Department in Kuala Terengganu February 10, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, May 3 — The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project is expected to solve traffic congestion faced by road users especially those heading to the east coast during the festive season, once completed by the end of 2026.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the project would also help reduce the travelling time between the east and west coasts of the peninsula, from more than seven hours to around four hours.

“...this project will help the people in the region,” he told reporters when met at the Aidilfitri Open House of Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi in Saujana, here today.

The 665-km rail network, which includes 59 tunnels is estimated to cost RM50.27 billion and will traverse four states, namely Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Selangor.

Meanwhile, Wee said the situation on almost all major roads nationwide was under control despite the high volume of vehicles in most states.

He said apart from banning heavy vehicles from entering the main and federal roads, the situation was also contributed by the provision of free tolls and discounts as well as the road safety campaigns conducted by the government. — Bernama