Traffic policeman dies, six family members hurt in crash near Gua Musang

A traffic policeman was killed after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) he was driving was involved in an accident at KM 15, Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Krai.

KOTA BARU, May 1 — A traffic policeman was killed after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) he was driving was involved in an accident at KM 15, Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Krai, early this morning.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head Supt Shuhaimi Jusoh said in the 4.50am incident, the victim, Ahmad Ibrahim, 31, who was attached to the South Klang traffic police station, Selangor, died at the scene, while his daughter Nur Ariana Sofia, three, was seriously injured and five other passengers sustained minor injuries.

“The victim, who was driving the Perodua Aruz SUV, was on his way from Gua Musang to send his family members to Kampung Manik Urai in Kuala Krai, and believed to have lost control of the vehicle before entering the opposite lane and plunging into the river,” he said in a statement today.

He said all the victims were taken to Gua Musang Hospital for further action and the case was investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama