Slow-moving traffic on several major highways this morning

Heavy traffic heading north is seen at the PLUS Highway at the Dataran Sungai Perak R&R in Kuala Kangsar April 30, 2022. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Traffic is reported to have picked up on several highways and main roads to the north, south and east coast of the peninsula this morning as more people return to their hometown to celebrate Aidilfitri.

The expected increase in traffic volume today is due to the provision of free tolls and discounts to Keluarga Malaysia in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob last Monday.

A spokesman of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic started to build up from Nilai Utara to the Seremban Rest and Recreation (RnR) area and there was a traffic crawl stretching for almost three kilometres (km) from Senai Utara to Kulai.

Meanwhile, LLM via its Twitter account reported that as at 9.30am, roads heading to the Gombak Toll Plaza from Greenwood as well as the Duta-Ulu Klang Expressway (DUKE) and the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) (MRR2) were seeing congestion, with a traffic jam stretching for 33km.

In the north, PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) reported slow-moving traffic on several stretches of the North-South Expressway, namely before entering the Rawang Selatan Toll Plaza, from Sungai Buloh heading towards Sungai Buaya, Ipoh Selatan to Ipoh Utara and the Menora Tunnel to Sungai Perak.

The latest traffic information is available on the toll-free Plusline 1800-88-0000 and Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik, or LLM line at 1800-887752 or Twitter at www.twitter.com/LLMinfotrafik. — Bernama