The Immigration Department at UTC Komtar, March 10, 2022. Applications for Malaysian passports are now back online, the Immigration Department announced this evening. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Applications for Malaysian passports are now back online, the Immigration Department announced this evening a few hours after its system was forced to shut over a “technical glitch”.

The system was operational again at 1pm, according to the department on its official Facebook page.

MORE TO COME