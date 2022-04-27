Finance Ministry: RON97 up 13 sen, RON95 and diesel unchanged

A RON95 fuel pump is pictured at a Shell petrol station in Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur November 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The retail price of RON97 petrol will increase by 13 sen from RM3.81 to RM3.94 per litre for the week beginning April 28 to May 4.

The Finance Ministry (MOF), in a statement, said the prices of RON95 petrol and diesel will remain unchanged at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre for the same period.

“To protect the consumers from global oil price increases, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price APM for RON95 and diesel has increased beyond the current ceiling price,” read the statement.

According to MOF, the government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and wellbeing of the people. — Bernama