Malaysia sees just 2,478 new Covid-19 cases, second lowest in three months

People shop for LED decorations ahead of Raya celebrations in Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur April 19, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The Health Ministry recorded 2,478 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours — the second lowest number of infections in a single day for this year.

The last time new infections were in this range was on January 17 when 2,342 cases were reported.

The latest number brings the total cumulative infections to 4,433,551 cases since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said eight Covid-19 deaths were also recorded for the second consecutive day.

Malaysia’s total death toll from the novel coronavirus currently stands at 35,507.

MORE TO COME