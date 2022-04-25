Shariah court sentences Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin to one week jail for ‘insulting’ Islamic judicial system

The decision was over Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah’s statement on September 5, 2019, in which she remarked that Muslim women in Malaysia are still being discriminated against under the shariah judicial system here. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The Kuala Lumpur Shariah High Court today sentenced Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah to one week in jail for contempt of court over her statement that had reportedly “insulted” the Islamic judicial system.

Free Malaysia Today reported that the decision was over Maria’s statement on September 5, 2019, in which she remarked that Muslim women in Malaysia are still being discriminated against under the shariah judicial system here.

National news agency Bernama reported that Syarie judge Mohamed Fouzi Mokhtar saying that the article published by Maria Chin on September 5, 2019 as a respondent to a case initiated by prominent businessman Datuk SM Faisal SM Nasimuddin and the latter’s ex-wife Emilia Hanafi had belittled, demeaned and insulted the Shariah Court.

“The title used by the respondent in the article itself has insulted the court and given a wrong impression of the Shariah Court institution to the public. Her article also contained factual errors and irrelevant points.

“The court hereby rules that the respondent has committed contempt of court through her article. The court also rejects the show-cause notice submitted by Maria Chin. Therefore, the court sentences the respondent to seven days in jail beginning today,” Fouzi was quoted saying in his judgment.

But Bernama also reported that the Syarie judge granted a stay of execution pending an appeal to be filed at the Shariah Court of Appeal.

Maria was reported to be absent from court during the judgment as she has been hospitalised.

According to another daily theSun, the 66-year-old PKR politician is positive for Covid-19.

Lawyer Rosli Dahlan acted for Maria.