In Johor, Pakatan and Muda reps to shadow state exco

JOHOR BARU, April 22 — The Johor Opposition has assigned 13 state assemblymen from Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) to shadow each portfolio of the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) state executive council.

Johor Opposition leader Liew Chin Tong said the arrangement was to enhance the effectiveness of PH and Muda elected representatives, as well as to serve as a check-and-balance to the state government.

He said it also showed that the Opposition coalition was prepared to offer a more effective and inclusive alternative to the people in the state.

“PH and Muda are committed to uphold the rights and wellbeing of the people of Johor, regardless of their race, religion or political background,” said Liew in a statement issued here today.

Liew, who is also the Perling assemblyman, said all 13 assemblymen are assigned to be the spokesmen shadowing their respective Johor state executive councillors.

The Johor PH and Muda line-up are:

1. Liew Chin Tong (Johor Opposition Leader-Perling) — Administration, Finance, Planning and Economic Development spokesman

2. Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (Simpang Jeram) — Land Revenue, Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Islamic Religious Affairs spokesman

3. Andrew Chen Kah Eng (Stulang) — Housing and Local Government spokesman

4. Liow Cai Tung (Johor Jaya) — Tourism, Environment, Heritage and Culture spokesman

5. Amira Aisya Abd Aziz (Puteri Wangsa) — Women, Family and Community Development spokesman

6. Marina Ibrahim (Skudai) — Youth and Sports spokesman

7. Gan Peck Cheng (Penggaram) — Health and Unity spokesman

8. Chew Chong Sin (Mengkibol) — Investment, Trade and Consumer Affairs spokesman

9. Ng Yak Howe (Bentayan) — Public Works and Transport spokesman

10. Wong Bor Yang (Senai) — Information and Communication spokesman

11. Ee Chin Li (Tangkak) — Rural Development and Infrastructure spokesman

12. Ng Kor Sim (Jementah) — Entrepreneur, Cooperative, and Human Resource Development spokesman

13. Arthur Chiong (Bukit Batu) — Education spokesman