Former Health Ministry sec-gen Ismail Adam dies at 77

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Former Health Ministry secretary-general Datuk Ismail Adam died of a stroke at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre at noon today. He was 77.

This was confirmed by his elder brother Ab Rahman Adam, 83, when contacted by Bernama.

Ab Rahman said Ismail left behind his wife Datin Hasnah Abu Bakar and four children.

“The last time I met my brother was two months ago. He was a gentle and educated person. He graduated from Universiti Malaya in 1969 and was a highly dedicated civil servant,” he said.

Earlier, Ismail remains were brought to the Salahuddin Al-Ayubbi Mosque in Taman Melati for prayers before being laid to rest at the Taman Ibukota Muslim Cemetery.

Ismail had served as secretary-general of the Culture, Arts and Tourism Ministry from 1995 to 1999 and among his contributions was being involved in the planning for the construction of Istana Budaya.

The holder of a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Pennsylvania State University was the Health Ministry secretary-general from 1999 to 2000. — Bernama