Report: No way DAP will work with ‘untrustworthy’ Bersatu or PAS, says Guan Eng

Lim Guan Eng arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court March 23, 2022. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng stressed that his party has closed its doors on cooperation with Bersatu and PAS because the two party’s leaders are “untrustworthy”.

The Bagan MP also said that he would refuse to meet Bersatu president and former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to discuss any form of cooperation as he was one of the main figures behind the ‘Sheraton Move’ that triggered the fall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration after only 22 months in power.

“I won’t agree if he wants to meet. We were stabbed in the back, and we shouldn’t be fooled again.

“It’s alright if we chat in Parliament, but to discuss working together, I don’t agree. I won’t accept it, the door is closed,” he was quoted as saying in an interview with Utusan Malaysia that was published today.

Lim also claimed that Muhyiddin sabotaged DAP during his time as home minister by attesting that several members of the party were affiliated with the defunct Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), which Muhyiddin had listed as a terrorist organisation.

For context, in 2019, DAP assemblymen P. Gunasekaran and G. Saminathan and 10 others were charged with having alleged links to the militant group.

In February 2020, however, then attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas exercised his powers as public prosecutor to discontinue proceedings against the 12.

“It was our own people or the deep state which betrayed us. Why did Muhyiddin say our people were linked to LTTE when the group didn’t even exist then?” Lim told Utusan.

As for PAS leader Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, Lim said that he does not trust him as he does not keep his word.

On April 2, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed having met Muhyiddin, but said there were no discussions about giving support to the latter to be a prime minister again.

Anwar, who chairs the Opposition PH coalition and is president of its component party PKR, reportedly described his meetings with Muhyiddin as “normal”.

Anwar had also previously called for PH component parties to engage with other Opposition parties before facing Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Johor state election — which the latter won with a two-thirds majority.