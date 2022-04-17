Rafizi urges Pakatan colleagues to stay united, not seek new tents amid declining public support

Rafizi Ramli speaks to the audience during the Ayuh Malaysia campaign in Kuala Lumpur March 26, 2022. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Rafizi Ramli has urged his colleagues in Pakatan Harapan (PH) not to look for new alliances or coalitions amidst declining support from the public.

He said they should show solidarity and faith in their own capabilities rather than run and seek a “new tent” to widen their support base.

“How can it be that you can be confident in 2008, in 2013 but in 2018 and 2022 you are no longer confident. There will always be ups and downs and sometimes it is due to PKR, Amanah or DAP. The good can be from PKR, Amanah or DAP and the bad is also the same.

“If we are truly united... then whether it rains or shines, we must stand together,” Rafizi was quoted saying in Malaysiakini.

“When it is hot, don’t straightaway find a new umbrella or tent. A bit of heat is normal... On a hot day, it will become cloudy, then cold. We can’t run from it.

“It only becomes an issue when we start to waver and find someone else. We fail to identify the root cause of the problem,” he reportedly said.

Rafizi has returned to politics and is contesting in the upcoming PKR general elections where he will face secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail for the number two post, while Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is the sole nominee for the post of president.

He had said that the party must return to trusting voters, rather than attempt any shortcut to power either through cooperation politics, negotiations or new ranks, under any name such as “big tent” with any party that can tarnish PKR’s idealism.

DAP and Amanah have touted working with other opposition parties like Warisan and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance at GE15.