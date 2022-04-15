Civil servants in Terengganu to get special Aidilfitri aid of RM500, says MB

Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the payment would be made to all state civil servants in Grade 56 and below. — Reuters pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, April 15 ― Some 13,827 civil servants in Terengganu will receive special Aidilfitri financial assistance of RM500 each beginning April 25.

Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the payment would be made to all state civil servants in Grade 56 and below.

Hopefully, with this help, it will enliven our Hari Raya celebration with our loved ones,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he said the state government had also agreed to provide i-Fitri Special Assistance to the people of Terengganu amounting to RM58.99 million, involving 150,947 recipients.

According to him, the financial implications for the two Aidilfitri assistance in Terengganu amounted to RM65.9 million. ― Bernama