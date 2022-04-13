Bukit Aman: Police to mobilise patrol car and motorcycle patrol units for crime prevention during Aidilfitri

Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director Datuk Aidi Ismail expected many members of the public would be returning to their hometowns during the long stretch of public holidays including Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Labour Day in early May. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will mobilise its entire Patrol Car Unit (MPV) and Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB) for crime prevention in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri which is scheduled on May 3.

Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) director Datuk Aidi Ismail expected many members of the public would be returning to their hometowns during the long stretch of public holidays including Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Labour Day in early May.

“JPJKK in every contingent will conduct patrols via MPV and URB units more comprehensively during the absence of residents in their residential areas and at business premises which are not operating,” he told Bernama.

He said monitoring and patrols are important to ensure the safety of the people’s properties.

Meanwhile, Aidi said that residents who are planning to return to their kampungs during Aidilfitri should provide their personal details such as address, duration of leave and telephone number that could be contacted to the police stations nearby.

“This is because the information given can help the police in planning its crime prevention patrols,” he said.

Aidi said the police would also station more policemen in areas of public focus for the duration of the festive season.

“What is more important to us is that the public must always comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) by observing a safe physical distancing and wearing the face masks in facing the Covid-19 scourge,” he added. — Bernama