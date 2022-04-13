Anwar calls for return of camaraderie within PKR ranks, says certain principles should not be forgotten

PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to the press at PKR's headquarters in Petaling Jaya March 8, 2021. Picture — by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — As PKR gears up for its internal elections, president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called on party members to maintain a strong sense of camaraderie and not engage in character assassination.

In a video published on his Facebook page yesterday, the Opposition Leader was seen saying the party needs to “return to its fundamentals” and not forget its key values and principles.

“Should we hurl insults? Should we smear someone’s reputation? Should we humiliate others?... No.

“This is what is important if we want to revive the pure spirit of Reformasi that everyone is talking about,” he said, in reference to the Reformasi movement.

After nominations for the party elections closed on Monday, Anwar was declared the uncontested winner of the party’s presidency for the 2022 to 2025 term.

However, he said that the party always came before any individual or president.

“This party does not stand strong because of Anwar. This party stands strong because of our pure ideals.

“And if there have been a few good results, it is because the machinery is strong.

“This includes the grassroots. Many veterans of the Reformasi movement are unknown, don’t have lots of money or a position, and have never been in the media glare. These people have a stake too.

“So those, including me, who are in the media spotlight, who are well known, don’t think too highly of yourselves that ‘only I have the right to dictate how things should be’,” he said.

The PKR polls are set to happen from May 13 to 18.

Former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli will face off with secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail for the number two post.

Meanwhile, 17 candidates have thrown their hats in the ring for the four vice-president posts, with Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun leading the pack.