Seremban top cop says main suspect of body in ravine case involved in abuse of woman, son

Police carry the remains of a five-year-old girl found in a bush in Taman Bukit Zamrud in Negri Sembilan, April 7, 2022.

SEREMBAN, April 12 — The main suspect in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body in a ravine at KM 14 Jalan Lama Bukit Putus, Paroi here, on March 20, is believed to be involved in the abuse of a 35-year-old woman and her son aged eight months.

Seremban police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said the 41-year-old man is also linked to the discovery of the skeletal remains believed to be that of a five-year-old girl in a bush near a water tank in Taman Bukit Zamrud, here on April 7.

He said this was revealed following investigations on the suspect who is still in police remand.

“Police have conducted a thorough investigation and have concluded that the woman and her son had been abused since the beginning of this year,” he said adding that both victims are still receiving treatment at an undisclosed location.

“We suspect that the woman is the mother of the child whose skeletal remains were found in Taman Bukit Zamrud,” he said in a statement here today.

Earlier, the main suspect along with his 44-year-old male relative and an 18-year-old woman were detained to assist investigations into the two cases under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The remand on the main suspect and the woman was extended until April 16 while for the other suspect, his remand ends tomorrow.

However, Nanda said so far, police could not confirm if the other two suspects were involved in the abuse case and investigations were still underway.

He said police were still in the process of gathering evidence to complete the investigation under Sections 302 and 326 of the Penal Code and Section 31 (1) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama