Police: 16 Malaysians duped by fake job offers in Cambodia rescued

The police have successfully saved 16 Malaysians in Cambodia who were allegedly duped by lucrative job offers as customer service officers in the country.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have successfully saved 16 Malaysians in Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia who were allegedly duped by lucrative job offers as customer service officers in the country.

All 16 victims, 15 men and one woman, aged between 19 and 43, were saved with the assistance of Interpol, Asean Police, the Foreign Ministry and the Cambodian police.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said all the victims were rescued around noon on April 5.

He said they were all deceived through Facebook and the costs of their trip there were borne by a company in Cambodia.

“As soon as the victims arrived in Cambodia, their travel documents were seized, their movements were controlled and they were kept under tight security,” he said in a statement tonight.

Abd Jalil said the victims realised they were deceived only after arriving in Cambodia and they were forced to work as scammers.

“All the victims are safe and are currently in Phnom Penh, Cambodia while waiting for their flight home to Malaysia,” he said.

He said that the police often reminded the public to be cautious of job ads offering lucrative salaries in foreign countries to avoid being exploited by irresponsible parties for their profit.

“The police welcome cooperation from those who have information about syndicates trying to deceive Malaysians and forcing victims to conduct illegal activities abroad.

“Those with information are asked to step forward to inform us at the nearest police station,” he added. — Bernama