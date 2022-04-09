Fatimah: Sarawak Premier’s office to issue temporary documentation to eligible stateless children

Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah speaking at the press conference while her deputy Mohamad Razi Sitam looks on. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, April 9 — The Office of the Premier of Sarawak will be issuing temporary documentation to eligible stateless children applying for citizenship under Section 15A of the Federal Constitution to support them in having access to education and health facilities.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said the state cabinet had decided to provide whatever form of assistance within its power to such stateless children in the state.

“It is to be stressed, however, that this exercise and the issuance of the temporary documentation is only meant for the specific purpose of facilitating or assisting the stateless person in apply for access to education and health facilities in the state.

“It is not a representation nor a promise in any way whatsoever as a means of obtaining Malaysian citizenship, which the state government appreciates is a power vested in the federal government,” said Fatimah.

She made this call in a press conference after officiating the Kuching Autism Association’s autism awareness programme and book launch at the State Library, Petra Jaya here today.

Fatimah added having access to basic health and education facilities is a fundamental human right, and nobody should be deprived of these rights.

She said a committee will be in-charge of the application of stateless children in the state for the temporary documentation so they have access to these facilities.

“As it is, children who are deemed as stateless, or their citizenship status is unknown, face great challenges in obtaining both education and health services, including the need to apply for student pass and entry permit from the Immigration Department before they can attend school.

“Even if they are allowed to attend schools, they are required to pay RM120 annually to attend primary school and RM240 annually for secondary school — a fee charged for foreign students. Students who are Malaysian citizens do not need to pay for the fee,” she said.

Based on past experience, Fatimah said many of the stateless children come from poor families and the annual fee incurred to attend school is considered as a huge burden for them.

“We are indeed very concerned that if a child is denied access to education due to his or her citizenship status, the vicious cycle of poverty will continue and the chances of the family to improve their socio-economy background is slim.”

She also hoped there would be mutual understanding between both the Home Ministry and Education Ministry, and the state agencies, to ensure children in the state are not denied opportunities to be educated.

On healthcare services, she remarked that stateless children, or children whose citizenship status has not been determined yet, will be required to fork out a sum for seeking treatment at local government hospitals or clinics.

Explaining the existing process to apply for citizenship for stateless children under Section 15A of the Federal Constitution, Fatimah said the journey could be a long and arduous one, as applications need to be made to the National Registration Department and be deliberated by the Home Ministry and a state special committee for stateless children’s citizenship application, before the final approval can be granted by the Home Minister.

She said one of the main reasons for children being stateless as the parents’ marriage not being properly registered, particularly when the mother is a foreigner.

Nonetheless, Fatimah appealed to the Home Ministry to shorten their processing period in allowing stateless children in the state to obtain Malaysian citizenship for the sake of their future. — Borneo Post