UCSI says academic integrity main reason behind physical exams amid Covid-19

A general view of UCSI University in Kuala Lumpur April 7, 2022. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 8 — USCI University today emphasised its decision to hold examinations on site stems from its commitment to uphold academic integrity, said its deputy vice-chancellor (Academic and Internationalism) Prof Datuk Dr Rohana Yusof.

This comes after several UCSI students alleged to Malay Mail that the university has not provided any option for online examinations like it previously did, claiming a high number of Covid-19 infections at the Kuala Lumpur campus with UCSI allegedly concealing information on them.

Dr Rohana said that physical attendance for any examination is the best way to overcome the inherent limitations of the online testing format.

“Physical exams allow us to conduct greater supervision. Online exams may have helped over the past two years, but invigilation was most difficult.

“The use of AI software may reduce academic misconduct, but its effectiveness comes with its own set of problems. Students may feel that their personal privacy is being violated and others could feel extra anxiety,” she said in a statement on behalf of USCI.

Dr Rohana also clarified that a number of allegations made by the students were categorically false, for example, the allegations that students at the foundation level could sit for online exams and those who had to take supplementary exams would have their grades capped.

“Foundation students are required to sit for exams physically and those who require supplementary exams will not be penalised in any way,” she said, adding that postgraduate students were allowed to sit for exams online as a large number of them are based in nations with tight border restrictions.

She added that the same privileges were extended to undergraduate students who face the same dilemma.

She said that UCSI had always done its best to abide by the public health and safety guidelines on campus, with mask mandates, social distancing, temperature checks and easy access to sanitisers already in place.

Dr Rohana said that the university is also quick to act upon any incidents of Covid-19 cases on their campuses, with even staff who are marked as close contact given leave as a safety precaution.

Earlier today, UCSI’s vice-president Leong Sat Sing highlighted Malaysia’s transition to an endemic phase, after several students accused the private tertiary education institution of forcing them to attend examinations physically amid the latest wave of Covid-19 cases.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Leong said it has set in place criteria for certain students to postpone or take their exams remotely and denied that it has disregarded procedures to prevent an outbreak or that one of its campuses has suffered from a high number of cases.

In a Zoom interview last week, several UCSI students expressed fear that their cumulative grade point average (CGPA) would be affected should they get infected with Covid-19 and be unable to sit for their scheduled exams.

A student alleged that cases started to rise on the campus after the Chinese New Year holiday, citing lecturers who informed them of the matter.

Malay Mail was also informed that those unable to sit for their exams would be allowed to sit for a supplementary session, but their grades would only be capped at the C grade.

An online petition urging the university to allow students to opt between taking their final examination physically or remotely was also launched three weeks ago, with over 2,500 signatures collected as of press time, of the targeted 5,000 signatures.