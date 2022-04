A health worker in protective suit collects swab samples from a motorist at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at Ajwa Clinic in Shah Alam February 9, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — The Ministry of Health reported 12,105 new Covid-19 cases on April 6, with 98 per cent having mild or no symptoms.

Just 221 cases were deemed critical. From the total, 122 required breathing support while 32 people have died from the disease within the 24-hour period, according to the ministry-operated CovidNow website.

Nine of them had died at home. There are now 162,217 active cases, down 34.5 per cent from two weeks ago.

MORE TO COME