RTD motor vehicle inspection officer jailed, fined for corruption

SEREMBAN, April 6 ― The Sessions Court here today sentenced a Road Transport Department (RTD) officer to 14 days’ jail and fined RM17,500, in default three months’ jail, for corruption.

Judge Rushan Lutfi Mohamed handed down the sentence on Mohd Najmi Zakaria, 38, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was ordered to serve the sentence from the date of arrest, which was last March 28.

Mohd Najmi was charged, in his capacity as Motor Vehicle Inspection Officer Grade AB29, with soliciting RM3,500 from a company owner as an inducement that action would not be taken over eight vehicles which were found not in compliance with a notice under Section 61 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The offence, under Section 16 (a) (B) of the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, was committed in Seremban between February 13, 2018 to May 31, 2019.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC Mohamad Azriff Firdaus Mohamad Ali prosecuted, while lawyer Asmawi Ismail represented Mohd Najmi.

The court, however, acquitted and discharged Mohd Najmi on another charge after taking account his guilty plea. ― Bernama