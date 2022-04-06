PLUS: Toll exemption at Johor Causeway, Tanjung Kupang ends at midnight tomorrow

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) in a statement today said toll collection would be carried out as normal from Friday (April 8) and motorists are advised to ensure their Touch ‘n Go cards as well as e-Wallet are active and have sufficient balance to enjoy a smooth journey. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The toll exemption for seven days at the toll plazas in Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (Johor Causeway) and Tanjung Kupang (Linkedua), in Johor in conjunction with the reopening of land borders between Malaysia and Singapore which began on Friday (April 1) will end tomorrow midnight.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) in a statement today said toll collection would be carried out as normal from Friday (April 8) and motorists are advised to ensure their Touch ‘n Go cards as well as e-Wallet are active and have sufficient balance to enjoy a smooth journey.

“Highway customers using RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tag for Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) can also start using the system at RFID lanes at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar and Tanjung Kupang,” according to the statement.

On March 30, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported as saying that the government agreed to give exemption on toll payment for seven days for all types of vehicles at the Malaysia-Singapore checkpoints following the reopening of land borders of the two countries from April 1.

The exemption involved the toll plazas at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (Johor Causeway) and Tanjung Kupang (Linkedua Highway) in Johor.

The statement said Singapore drivers who intend to reload their Touch ‘n Go cards in Johor, can do so at eight reload stations at Linkedua Highway apart from reload centres around Johor Causeway.

“Generally, petrol stations and 24-hour convenience stores provide Touch’n Go reload service. In addition, reload could also be made at self-service kiosks at toll plazas and selected rest areas.

“Highway users can also, plan their journey when they download PLUS application to link customers directly to PLUSLine 1800 88 0000 in an emergency,” said the statement.

Apart from that, the statement also said there are more 120 PLUSRonda personnel stationed at the highway in Johor to assist motorists in need of help. — Bernama