Cops detain four men in Klang to assist in probe into Serdang murder case

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Four men have been detained to assist in the investigation in connection with the murder of a man at Taman Bukit Serdang, Seri Kembangan, Selangor on Sunday (April 3).

Serdang District Police chief ACP AA Anbalagan said all the suspects, aged in their 30s and 40s, were detained together at the side of Jalan Songket, Taman Maznah, Klang, early today.

“Checks found that all the suspects are from Seri Kembangan and have criminal records, with one of them for drug-related offences.

“Preliminary investigations found that all the suspects admitted to being involved in the case and the motive is believed to be revenge due to dissatisfaction,” he said in a statement today.

On Sunday, the media reported that a 30-year-old man was found dead with slash wounds on his face, neck and hands at about 5.56am in front of an eatery at Taman Bukit Serdang in Seri Kembangan.

Anbalagan said that following the arrest of the suspects, police also seized a brown Proton Wira Aeroback vehicle that was fitted with false number plates and which is believed to have been used during the attack, while the suspects’ urine tests returned negative for drug use.

He said they have all been remanded for seven days until April 12 to assist in the investigation into the case, which is being carried out under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama