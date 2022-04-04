Report: Remains found in rural New South Wales thought to be missing Malaysian man ‘gruesomely murdered’

NSW police reportedly suspect Chong had a 'particularly gruesome death' and have three men in custody to assist with investigations. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — New South Wales (NSW) police said they found the remains believed to be of Malaysian national “Jacky” Chong Kai Wong in a rural property at Killongbutta located in the Australian state’s central west area.

Chong, 24, was suspected to be working for a criminal drug syndicate as a “crop sitter” and had last spoken to his family on December 28, 2020.

NSW police reportedly suspect Chong had a “particularly gruesome death” and have three men in custody to assist with investigations.

Daily Mail Australia reported that the police believe Chong was murdered more than a year ago after being involved with the drug cartel.

“The remains will be subject to forensic examination and further analysis, including DNA testing,” the police statement read.

The three suspects aged 33, 28 and 22 are suspected to be making and supplying drugs across the state in 2021. They are all being charged with Chong’s murder.

Police carrying out a search warrant at the property where his remains were found said the area was used as a cannabis cultivation farm.

“It looks like a commercial quantity of cannabis, anything of up to 500 to 1000 plants... there is evidence some cultivation had been taking place in Killongbutta,” 9News Australia reported Detective Superintendent John Watson as saying.

“It is alleged it was a brutal murder that took place in Killongbutta,” he said.

“The circumstances of his death are particularly gruesome, and officers remain at the Killongbutta property today in search of his body and to locate any further forensic evidence,” he added.

Chong arrived in Sydney in 2016 on a holiday visa but was in reality working for a south-east Asian crime syndicate.

During the raid the police found firearms, cash, electronic devices and documentation. They are charged with cultivating and supplying prohibited drugs and other offences.