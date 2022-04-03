Transition to endemic phase: More devotees visit houses of worship nationwide

Hindu devotees visit the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves, to perform prayers with further relaxation of the standard operating procedures (SOP) April 3, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The transition to endemic phase which began last Friday saw more non-Muslims visiting their houses of worship to participate in religious ceremonies.

Checks by Bernama found that many worshippers also took advantage of the relaxed restrictions to organise wedding receptions.

In Kuala Lumpur, Hindu devotees, including those who did not get the chance to celebrate Thaipusam last January, began visiting the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple, Batu Caves, here, to perform prayers with further relaxation of the standard operating procedures (SOP).

Chief priest, Ravinatha Gurukkal, when met by Bernama, said devotees were thrilled to be able to pray and fulfil their vows by shaving their heads, carrying ‘paal kodam’ or ‘kavadi’ and climbing the 272 steps leading to the temple like before the pandemic struck.

Kamachy Subramanian, 70, said that she was happy to be able to visit the temple without having to observe the physical distancing rule.

“I was unable to visit the temple during Thaipusam and now I am happy to get a blessing from Lord Murugan.

“Even though we are nearing the endemic phase, I think it’s important for us to always comply with the SOP by wearing mask and scanning the QR Code on the MySejahtera application to keep us safe from Covid-19,” she said.

In Selangor, the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam Midlands Temple in Section 7, Shah Alam has started allowing large-scale wedding ceremonies to be held at the premises.

Its secretary-general N. Sundramoorthy, said the temple management had so far received 13 wedding bookings.

Christians attend mass at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Kota Kinabalu with further relaxation of the standard operating procedures (SOP) April 3, 2022. — Bernama pic

To ensure the safety of visitors, he said they were encouraged to practice physical distancing and the temple would be sanitised regularly.

In Pahang, private sector worker M. Rajagopal, 57, said he was very grateful upon knowing that his daughter’s wedding reception, today, at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, Kuantan could be held without physical distancing.

“I am so thankful because the relaxation of SOP takes effect just three days before the ceremony,” he said.

Rajagopal said as a father, it had always been his hope that the reception of his second daughter would take place in a lively atmosphere for the beautiful moment to remain etched in the memories of the bride and bridegroom.

In Perak, chairman of Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, Gunung Cheroh, Ipoh, M. Vivekananda said although visitors were allowed to conduct various religious activities without physical distancing, other SOPs such as wearing face masks, using hand sanitisers and checking in via the MySejahtera application were still in force.

In Penang, several houses of worship of non-Muslims in the state were still observing the physical distancing rule, even though the country had entered the transition to endemic phase.

Thanneermalai Shree Balathandayuthapani Devasthanam Temple (Hilltop Temple) chairman, Datuk R. Subramaniam said the practice of physical distancing during prayer ceremonies was to ensure the safety of visitors.

Meanwhile, a check at St George’s Anglican church, Lebuh Farquhar and churches around George Town found that outsiders (non-church members) were not allowed to enter the premises and it was understood that prayer activities were still done by observing physical distancing.

In Melaka, visitor to the Chapel of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception church at the Portuguese Settlement, Augustine De Mello, 51, said although the country has entered the transition to endemic phase, precautionary measures should still be given priority to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In Johor, Johor Baru Immaculate Conception Church priest Edward Rayappan said the number of worshippers allowed to attend prayer services at the church had been increased. — Bernama