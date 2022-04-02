Change of IRB operating hours during Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The operating hours of the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) service counters at all its branch offices are now from 8am to 4.30pm from Mondays to Fridays during the month of Ramadan, except in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor.

The IRB, in a statement today, said for Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor, the counters will operate from 8am to 4.30pm from Sundays to Wednesdays, while on Thursdays it is set from 8am to 3pm.

Hasil Care Line and branch office telephone services will operate from 9am to 4.30 pm, except on Thursdays in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor which will operate from 8am to 3pm.

Meanwhile, the IRB Kuala Lumpur and Kuching payment centre counters will operate from 8am to 4pm, and for Kota Kinabalu it will operate from 8am to 3pm.

The IRB also advised customers to do their tax transactions online to ensure that the risk of Covid-19 outbreak can be curbed. — Bernama