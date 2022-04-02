Wan Junaidi: 39 MPs have switched political parties since 2018

Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar in Parliament, March 24, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, April 2 — A total of 39 members of parliament have switched political allegiance since 2018, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said.

He said this had also led to political instability in Malaysia, with the country witnessing three prime ministers being appointed in a single parliamentary term.

“This has not brought about political stability in the country, and when there is political instability, then the economy becomes difficult to manage as well and when we are facing Covid-19 this (instability) becomes a huge problem,” he told reporters after attending a briefing on the Muara Tebas embankment project in Kampung Muara Tebas here today.

Wan Junaidi said this was why the government had drafted the Federal Constitution (Amendments) 2022 Bill on Anti-Party Hopping which has taken some five months.

“At this stage, there are some who agree (with the Bill) and some who do not but if the Cabinet agrees to it on April 6, a special sitting will be held on April 11 to debate it,” he said.

On March 24, Wan Junaidi said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, after discussions, had agreed to the Bill being tabled at a special parliamentary sitting on April 11.

However, this would be subject to a decision by the Cabinet on April 6, he said. — Bernama