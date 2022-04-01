Home Ministry suggests retabling of Sosma extension at next Dewan Rakyat sitting

Hamzah also suggested that a special sitting of the Dewan Negara, which is due to sit on Aug 8, be held before July 31 to discuss the motion on the extension. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — The Home Ministry (KDN) proposed that the motion to extend the effective period of Subsection 4 (5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), which expires on July 31, to be tabled and decided at the next sitting of the Dewan Rakyat.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, also suggested that a special sitting of the Dewan Negara, which is due to sit on Aug 8, be held before July 31 to discuss the motion on the extension after the matter had been brought back to the Dewan Rakyat.

According to the Calendar, the second meeting of the Dewan Rakyat is scheduled from July 18 to Aug 4, while the Dewan Negara sitting is scheduled for Aug 8 to 16.

Hamzah said a discussion on the matter would be held soon with the Dewan Rakyat Speaker and Dewan Negara President .

"I have spoken to them and and discussion on the matter will be held soon,” he told a press conference after an engagement session on matters pertaining to Sosma with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) here today.

Hamzah said the sunset clause in Sosma, which required for its extension to be brought to the Parliament every five years, provided space for the government to evaluate the provisions in the act.

Last March 23, the Dewan Rakyat rejected the motion to extend the effective period of the subsection, which grants the police special powers to hold individuals arrested and detained under the Act for up to 28 days, for another five years.

The results of a bloc vote showed only 84 members of Parliament were in favour of the motion, with 86 MPs voting against it. Another 50 MPs were not present.

Earlier, Hamzah received a memorandum of support on the need and importance of Subsection 4 (5) of Sosma from 10 NGOs and community leaders. — Bernama