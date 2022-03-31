Premier thanks Sarawakians for support as state transitions towards endemicity tomorrow

Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the SOPs to enter Sarawak have also been published for the public consumption. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, March 31 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today said the state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has discussed the ground preparedness and risk assessment with the related ministries and agencies on the reopening of state borders as the state moves towards endemicity starting tomorrow.

He said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to enter Sarawak have also been published for the public consumption.

“In the past two years, we have fought the battle against Covid-19. Together we face the challenges with overwhelming trust and support from the people,” he said in a statement issued ahead of the reopening of the state borders tomorrow.

The premier also put on record his appreciation to all Sarawakians for their resilience, patience and discipline in complying with all the SOPs and initiatives of the government in battling Covid-19.

He added without the support and contributions, it will be an onerous task for them to move towards the endemic phase.

He said since March 2022 the state has seen a decreasing trend of new Covid-19 daily cases, believing the high vaccination rate among the populations in Sarawak has contributed towards the declining trend and severity of the Covid-19 cases.

“I must put on record my sincere appreciation for the contribution and the positive attitude of Sarawakians towards the Covid-19 vaccination programme,” he said, adding that 89.19 per cent of those eligible for booster doses have got their booster done.

He appealed to those who are eligible and yet be vaccinated to come forward to receive their booster doses.

“We are gradually moving towards near normal life. This will revitalise our economy and allow our children to go back to school, for workplaces to operate in optimum capacities, for families to reunite and for communities to socialise,” he said.

He also urged Sarawakians to continue to be vigilant and follow the health protocols and keep yourself up to date with the current health and travel guidelines that may change from time to time.