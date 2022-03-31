MB: Ramadan water bill waiver for 146,660 consumers in Kelantan

Account owners with water bills not exceeding RM30 will get a waiver during the month of Ramadan. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, March 31 ― The Kelantan government will give a waiver on water bill during the month of Ramadan to 146,660 account holders of Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) involving RM3 million.

Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said, however, the exemption only applies to the account owners with bills not exceeding RM30.

“It shows the state government’s concern, especially when the people will observe the month of Ramadan starting April 3. We hope it can ease their burden to some extent,” he said.

He said this during the sitting of the Fifth Session of the 14th Kelantan State Assembly at the Kota Darulnaim, today.

Media previously reported that Galas assemblyman, Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim, proposed for the state government to give a water bill discount of 50 per cent to consumers who were facing water problems in the state.

The initiative was to calm the people’s anger against the Kelantan government as water woes have been plaguing the state for a long time.

The Fifth Session of the 14th Kelantan State Assembly has been adjourned sine die today after sitting for four days since Monday. ― Bernama