Johor police chief: 41 hotspots in the state identified in preparation for Malaysia’s border reopening

JOHOR BARU, March 30 — The Johor police have identified and will focus their efforts on 41 hotspot areas in the state in preparation for the reopening of the international borders this Friday.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the 41 areas are expected to have a large concentration of visitors, especially tourists, in conjunction with the reopening.

He said the location included 10 areas in Johor Baru South and three in Johor Baru North police districts.

“Among them are the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI), Bazar Karat, the bus terminal and public market in Larkin as well as supermarkets and shopping malls such as Paradigm Mall Johor Baru.

“Similarly, other hotspot areas that will be popular destinations are in Kota Tinggi which is a resort, Kluang which has recreational places in the forest reserve and at the Mersing jetty.

“This includes Muar and Tangkak which are the main areas for buying fabrics and clothes," said Kamarul Zaman.

He said this at a press conference after giving out awards and letters of commendation at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Earlier, a total of 348 recipients comprising 165 senior and ranking police officers together with 183 retired policemen received awards and letters of commendation.

Kamarul Zaman explained that a total of 1,600 officers and members would be on duty in the first week of the border reopening, especially in focus areas and several other strategic locations throughout the state.

He said a total of 200 officers and police personnel will be on duty at BSI here in a day with three shifts and the assistance of 113 BSI auxiliary police officers to control traffic flow and safety.

“At the Sultan Abu Bakar Building (BSAB) in Tanjung Kupang, about 50 to 60 police officers will be stationed there, including along the route to the building and rest areas.

“This is to ensure the safety of tourists and our people, including preventing theft and pickpocketing along the route to BSAB,” he said.

Kamarul Zaman said three roadblocks at the Armed Forces Training Centre (Pulada) here apart from Kota Tinggi and Iskandar Puteri will be continued as they are the gateway from the east coast of the state to curb the entry of illegal immigrants.