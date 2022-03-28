PM receives letter of commitment for RM1.5b investment from Qatar’s Agrico

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (left) receiving a letter of commitment for US$360 million investment from Baladna Chairman Ahmed Hussain Al Khafaf after his visit to Baladna’s vegetable, prawn and diary farms in Al Khor March 28, 2022. — Bernama pic

DOHA, March 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today received a letter of commitment for an investment of US$360 million (RM1.5 billion) from Agrico Qatar.

The letter was personally delivered by Agrico Qatar chairman Ahmed Hussain Al-Khalaf in a brief ceremony in conjunction with his visit to Agrico’s organic vegetable, mushroom and shrimp farm in Al Khor, about 50km north of here.

Also present were Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup and Felda chairman Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh.

Earlier, the Prime Minister and the Malaysian delegation visited the Baladna Farm owned by Baladna Food Industries.

He was welcomed upon arrival by Baladna Food Industries Group chairman Moutaz Al-Khayyat and its managing director Ramez Al-Khayyat.

Ismail Sabri was also briefed on the company by its independent board member Aidan Tynan.

The Prime Minister and the Malaysian delegation were also taken on a tour of Baladna’s state-of-the-art production of quality milk from Holstein cows using the most advanced rotary milking parlor.

Also present was Qatar’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change Sheikh Dr Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmad Al-Thani.

The Prime Minister is currently on a three-day visit to Qatar. — Bernama