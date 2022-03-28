Establishment of RMAF airbase in Bintulu to be tabled at NSC meeting, says deputy minister

Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz said at the same time, the Defence Ministry will register the allocation application for land acquisition at the Samalaju Industrial Park, Tanjung Borkam in Bintulu in the third implementation plan 2023 under the 12th Malaysia Plan. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The critical need to establish a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Naval Region 4 Headquarters (Mawilla 4) in Bintulu, Sarawak will be tabled at the National Security Council (MKN) meeting soon, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz said at the same time, the Defence Ministry will register the allocation application for land acquisition at the Samalaju Industrial Park, Tanjung Borkam in Bintulu in the third implementation plan 2023 under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“The application letter for Mawilla 4 site was forwarded to the Director-General of Sarawak Land and Mines Department on February 9.

“With detailed planning, the Defence Ministry expects no problems for this project to be implemented in the 12MP,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks on the royal address.

On the construction of the RMAF bare base in Bintulu, Ikmal Hisham said the project is in the pre-construction phase, whereby RMAF is in collaboration with the Public Works Department in the final refinement of the project site investigation study and initial design concept process.

“So far, there are no issues faced or identified related to the project. This project will go through a value management laboratory evaluation together with the Economic Planning Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department, which will be conducted from June 6 to 10.

“After value management laboratory is finalised, this project is expected to be tendered in the fourth quarter of 2022,” he said. — Bernama