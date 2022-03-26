Selangor MTPN awards Consumer’s Choice Award to 66 firms

The companies were celebrated in a ceremony held at the Le Meridian Hotel in Putrajaya last Thursday. — Picture courtesy of Selangor MTPN

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — A total of 66 companies out of 213 nominees have been recognised with the Consumer’s Choice Award (CCA) for providing the best services in their respective industries amid the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The award is by the Selangor chapter of the National Consumer Action Council, better known by its Malay name Majlis Tindakan Pengguna Negara (MTPN) and intended to encourage businesses to operate legally through a programme called “Idenfic” to boost their credibility, trust and recognition among consumers.

“With the intention to acknowledge the integrity, honesty and professionalism in customer services, Selangor MTPN has organised CCA as an initiative to recognise businesses who showed spectacular effort in consumer and commercial affairs,” its president Datuk Gavin Voon said in a statement.

Voon believes that the award will help raise the bar for businesses while helping grow the local economy in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The companies were celebrated in a ceremony held at the Le Meridian Hotel in Putrajaya last Thursday and the guest-of-honour was Zawawi Ahmad Mughni from the Selangor Islamic Religious Affairs, Consumer Affairs and Halal Industry Committee.