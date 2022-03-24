Perak police chief: Eight men detained, drugs worth RM4.5m seized

Perak police chief Datuk Meor Faridalatrash Wahid speaks during a press conference at the Perak Police headquarters in Ipoh March 24, 2022. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 24 — Perak police crippled a suspected drug syndicate with the seizure of various drugs worth RM4.5 million, following the arrest of eight members in eight separate raids around Perak on Monday.

Perak police chief Datuk Meor Faridalatrash Wahid said that the eight men aged between 32 and 37-years-old were suspected of being involved in drug distribution in the state.

“From the eight operations, we seized drugs worth RM4,482,975.00.

“There were 123.8 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, 105 grammes of heroin and 150 grammes of ketamine,” he said at a press conference in Perak police headquarters here.

Meor said that the drugs seized can be supplied and used by 620,025 drug addicts.

He also said that police investigation revealed that the syndicate has been active since June last year.

He said the syndicate had brought in the drugs from a state in East Coast in order to be supplied here.

“All suspects tested negative for drugs while five suspects have past records for criminal and drug cases,” he said.

He said the suspects are currently under seven-day police remand order.

He also said that police have confiscated assets worth RM212,712 belonging to the syndicate.

“Among the asset that was seized are cash amounting RM42,300, three pieces of jewellery worth RM25,412 and five vehicles namely Perodua Kancil, Perodua Myvi, Toyota Camry, Volkswagen Polo and Honda EX5,” he said.

Meor also said that police are still tracking a few more members from the syndicate.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952.