Number of flood evacuees in Beaufort remains at 43

BEAUFORT, March 24 ― The number of flood evacuees from Kampung Suasa being housed at the Datuk Mohd Dun Banir hall here remained at 43 this morning.

Sabah State Disaster Management Committee in a statement today said that the 43 people from 14 families were evacuated to the relief centre on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the statement said a total of 653 people from 115 families were still at three relief centres in Tawau following a fire which destroyed water houses in Kampung Kurnia Jaya, Tawau on March 17. ― Bernama