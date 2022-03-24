Johor MB: Swearing in of new state exco members scheduled this Saturday

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar (left) signing the official document consenting to the swearing-in of the state’s executive councillors at the Balai Mengadap of the Istana Bukit Serene this Saturday. — Picture via Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, March 24 ― Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar is expected to swear in the state’s new state executive councillors this Saturday.

Newly-appointed Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi in a posting on his official Facebook account said Sultan Ibrahim has consented to the swearing in of the state’s executive councillors at the Balai Mengadap of the Istana Bukit Serene here.

In the posting, Sultan Ibrahim is seen signing the official document while Onn Hafiz and Johor state secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani looked on.

Onn Hafiz, who is also the newly-elected Machap assemblyman, was sworn in as the state’s new mentri besar on March 15.

His appointment came after Johor mentri besar designate Datuk Hasni Mohammad had a day before given way to the appointment of a younger leader to helm the state.

On March 12, BN commanded a landslide win by securing 40 out of 46 seats in the Johor state election.