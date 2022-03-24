Govt’s plan to expedite ‘Borneonisation’ process among focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, the matter is scheduled to be raised by Jugah Anak Muyang (Independent-Lubok Antu) to the Prime Minister during the Ministers’ Question Time. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 ― Today's Dewan Rakyat sitting will among others focus on federal government's plans to expedite the implementation of Borneonisation in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin (PH-Hang Tuah Jaya) is slated to pose a question to the Higher Education Minister regarding lifelong learning initiative through the Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL) method.

During the question and answer session, Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah (Pejuang-Kubang Pasu) will ask the Finance Minister to state whether the government is planning to review the fuel prices at the pump as the price of crude oil increased to US$95 (RM402) per barrel.

Amiruddin will also ask about the amount of subsidy that would have to be borne if the price was not revised as well as the government's additional revenue with the increase in crude oil price.

After the session, the first reading of the Trade Unions (Amendment) Bill 2022, Employees’ Social Security (Amendment) Bill 2022 and Employment Insurance System (Amendment) Bill 2022 is expected to be tabled by the Human Resource Minister.

Focus will also be on the tabling of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022 for the second reading.

The fifth session of the 14th Parliament will end today after 16 day-sitting. ― Bernama