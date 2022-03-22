Deputy minister: Palm oil critics constantly 'changing goal posts' on Malaysia's harvest quality, difficult to comply with export rules

A worker shows oil palm fruits at a plantation in Kuala Selangor January 2, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities II Datuk Willie Mongin today lamented that experts of Malaysia's palm oil produce are constantly seeking ways to criticise its endeavours, making it difficult for local industry stakeholders to comply with export regulation on the harvest.

He said this includes accusation of child labour in the palm oil sector.

Willie was replying to Pakatan Harapan's (PH) Merbok MP, Nor Azrina Surip who had questioned Malaysia's responses to critics which are always reactive in nature and asked about the country's proactive steps to address the issues raised, which can help Malaysia lead the palm oil market.

"Actually we, at the ministry level, have made a lot of effort not only to deny the allegations from outsiders but we have also held a collaborative and information session to all communities inside and outside the country. However, we have to remember the problem of palm oil is not because we produce palm that is not of quality, because I can tell the chronology.

"Once upon a time, we were accused of producing non-healthy palm oil for cooking. We actually engaged all the experts to do the research and then it was proven that our palm oil is healthy. When we can prove that our palm oil is healthy, they turn the accusation of unsustainable forest use. And when we highlight our MSPO (Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil) certification, they accuse us of using forced and child labour. So the goal posts keep changing and there is no way that we can actually comply because when we comply with this, they change to this. So this is commercial pressure.

To me, it's very much a commercial driven kind of intention to deprive us. So far, we have denied with all the evidence, with all the MSPO certification procedures, forest management procedures etc, and now they are accusing us of using forced labour. Our best defence is, we have to attack them. We don't want to deny anymore. We have to tell the truth, and everybody have to play a role to help us defend our nation's palm oil industry," Willie said.

In December last year, Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities I Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng said that Malaysia remains committed to ensuring that oil palm plantations are operated in a sustainable manner, including measures such as banning them in permanent forest reserves and limiting the size of planted areas to 6.5 million hectares nationwide.

National news agency, Bernama reported him saying that the regulations are aimed at ensuring the quality of palm oil and countering discrimination against the commodity by European countries.

“We cannot allow oil palm plantations in permanent forest reserves, this is a condition under the Forestry Department and one of the conditions for the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification. The MSPO certificate is to ensure quality and standard and can be used nationwide,” Wee was reported saying in Parliament.