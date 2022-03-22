AirAsia says has increased domestic flight capacity by 156pc since Oct 2021

Passengers boarding the AirAsia flight to Langkawi at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh September 17, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 ― With the continued easing of travel restrictions, AirAsia has increased its domestic flight capacity by 156 per cent since October 2021 and by 50 per cent for international flights since the government’s announcement of the reopening of the country’s borders on April 1, with a total of 75 aircraft in operations currently group-wide.

“This was also supported by the reopening of other countries like Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia Cambodia, Singapore, and Vietnam,” the company said in a statement today.

“While the airline currently has a number of international services already operating, the announcement of the nation’s reopening will provide a welcome boost to support additional capacity in many of its core international markets in line with significant pent-up demand,” it added.

AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd (AAAGL) group chief executive officer Bo Lingam said the company recently launched four new domestic routes in Malaysia, from Kuching to Langkawi, Penang to Sibu, Johor Baru to Bintulu, and Kota Kinabalu to Kuala Terengganu this year.

“Regionally, we have seen similarly encouraging developments for domestic and international services in Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia. We will continue to review our network which evolves based on a number of factors including demand. New services will be announced in due course as the world continues to gradually reopen,” he continued.

In conjunction with the reopening of international borders, the airline said guests can look forward to reconnecting with friends and families and igniting their wanderlust to popular destinations, including Singapore, Vietnam, Philippines, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Maldives, Brunei, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Laos, Bangladesh and more from as low as just RM89 one-way, while domestic routes are on sale from just RM39 one-way.

“Book your flights on the ‘Flights’ option in the airasia Super App from now until March 27, 2022, for travel between April 1, 2022, until March 25, 2023,” it said. — Bernama