Sultan of Kedah proud of record-breaking investments in state last year

ALOR SETAR, March 20 — The Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah proudly shared the success of Kedah in attracting investments totalling RM68.3 billion last year despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the achievement was historic and new record for the state and attributed the success to the close cooperation between the state government, Kulim Technology Park Corporation, Invest Kedah Bhd, Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) and other industry players.

“This proves that Kedah is a choice destination for investors. The amount has exceeded the target set in the Kedai Development Plan 2035 which was to attract RM10 billion annually in new investments,” he said in opening the First Meeting of the Fifth Term of the Kedah State Assembly virtually from Istana Anak Bukit here today.

Sultan Sallehuddin, however, reminded all parties not to be too comfortable with the achievement and urged continuous efforts to attract more investment into the state.

This includes for the Kedah Rubber City, Bukit Kayu Hitam Special Border Economic Zone, Gurun Industrial Park and Kedah Aerotropolis.

In the meantime, the Kedah Ruler also urged the state government to prioritise efforts towards reviving the tourism industry in Kedah to maintain its sustainability.

According to Sultan Sallehuddin, tourist arrivals in the state dropped by 71.5 per cent last year due to the pandemic.

The four-day state assembly sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama