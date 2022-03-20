Sabah Umno chief says GRS, BN must work together for progress, stability

Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin speaks during a meeting with the Labuan division of Umno delegates in Labuan, February 7, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) must move forward hand in hand with Barisan Nasional (BN) to ensure development and political stability in Sabah, says state Umno chairman Bung Moktar Radin.

“GRS was established to ensure development and political stability in Sabah. So it’s important that GRS and BN work hand in hand to achieve economic growth.

“So, let’s not fight,” said Bung, who is also Sabah BN chairman, when met at the Umno general assembly 2021 here yesterday.

He said even though BN was not part of GRS, BN still had an important role to play, especially in supporting the new political coalition.

The emergence of GRS also marked the end of Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the state.

Yesterday, GRS chairman Hajiji Noor announced that the coalition now officially consisted of Bersatu, Parti Bersatu Sabah, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), without BN and PAS.

Sabah BN comprises Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah.

Through the new alignment, BN will only be GRS’ political partner in the state government. — Daily Express