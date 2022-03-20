Parti Cinta Sabah president glad Umno, BN promise to return MA63 rights

Anifah says PCS and Sabahans are looking forward to the fulfilment of this promise. — Bernama file pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 20 — Parti Cinta Sabah President Datuk Anifah Aman said he was delighted that Umno and Barisan Nasional had promised to implement the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

He said Umno had reiterated its promise to return Sabah’s rights enshrined in the document and believed that the party and BN would keep their promise.

“It’s very reassuring to hear the Umno President reiterating the promise during the Umno General Assembly yesterday,” said Anifah in a statement.

“PCS and all Sabahans are looking forward to the fulfilment of this promise.

“The return of Sabah’s rights enshrined in the MA63 should be implemented and I believe the Umno President’s reiteration of this promise shows his sincerity and that he has not forgotten his promise.” — Daily Express