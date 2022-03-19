Umno student delegate slams education, youth ministers over Undi18 indifference

Umno delegates attend the party's annual general assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Umno student delegate Wan Muhammad Zuhir Ghazali today slammed both Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin and Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu for not doing enough to educate and promote Undi18 to Malaysia’s youth.

In his debate at the Umno general assembly, Zuhir claimed that the pair — both of whom are from Bersatu — said that they did not do their utmost to ensure youths between 18 and 20 were aware of their constitutional rights to vote following the passing of Undi18, and should resign from their posts.

“Many youths did not turn up to cast their votes during the Johor state election. Many did not know they could in fact vote, or where they could vote, or why they should vote.

“Where is the youth and sports minister? Where is the education minister? They are supposed to educate, raise awareness among the youth about Undi18.

“If you cannot do your job, or have no idea how to do it, resign. Don't just be a minister for the sake of it,” he said.

The introduction of Undi18 and automatic voter registration saw around 750,000 new voters in Johor.

Voters aged between 18 and 20 made up close to 175,000 of that figure.