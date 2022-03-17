Labour Dept launches ‘Ops Banteras’ on forced labour, human trafficking in Malaysia, says director

Labour Department director Mohd Asri Abdul Wahab speaks to the press after conducting checks on a worker’s hostel in Tasek, Ipoh November 26, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 —The Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) today launched a nationwide mega operation dubbed ‘Ops Banteras’ simultaneously throughout Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan to combat the issue of forced labour and human trafficking.

JTKSM deputy director-general (Operations) Mohd Asri Abd Wahab who headed the operations in Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory said the operation involved a raid on a construction site in Wangsa Maju at 6am and a retail outlet in Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras at 9.30am.

He said both premises were employing 134 workers, 124 were foreigners and the remaining 10 locals.

“Through this Ops, we detected several major offences committed by the employers under the Employment Act 1955 for failing to report the employment of foreign workers.

“Besides that, both premises also failed to submit an application to obtain the Certificate for Accommodation and also committing an offence under Section 24D of the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities (Amendments) 2019 (Act 446),” he told reporters after the operation in Bandar Tun Razak.

He said other offences detected at the two premises were that there were employees who did not have valid travel documents which violated the Immigration Act 1959/63. Mohd Asri said five or more investigation papers will be opened for the two premises.

Meanwhile, Mohd Asri said a total of 1,285 investigating papers under Act 446 have been opened from February 2021 until March 15, 2022, with 135 of them receiving permission to prosecute with a total fine of RM1,007,000.

He said from the number, 908 cases will be compounded with a compound offer of RM10,537,000 while the rest is still awaiting a decision by the deputy public prosecutor.

“JTKSM will proceed with its enforcement of the Acts under its jurisdiction through Ops Banteras as well as checks to ensure the harmony of the labour industry in the country,” he said.

‘Ops Banteras’ this time saw the involvement of various departments and other enforcement agencies including the Immigration Department, the Royal Malaysia Police and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH). — Bernama