Mechanic charged with reckless driving, causing death of four family members in KL

Aliff Asyraf Abu (left) arrives at the Magistrate’s Court in Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — A mechanic was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with reckless driving resulting in a road crash that caused the death of four family members on the Sultan Iskandar Expressway last month.

Aliff Asyraf Abu, 27, who is in a neck brace and uses a walking stick, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Amanina Mohamad Anuar.

He was charged with driving a four-wheel-drive Toyota Hilux in a reckless manner, resulting the vehicle to veer into an opposite lane and crashed into a Hyundai Starex multi-purpose vehicle, causing the death of the driver and three others in the ill-fated multi-purpose vehicle .

The crash, which killed C.Tinisha, 31, her husband, P. Milan Damani, 32, and their children, four-year-old Ishaan Ivaan Damani and three-year-old Rihaan Ivaan Damani, occurred at 11.20pm last February 27 on the Sultan Iskandar Expressway.

The charge against Aliff Asyraf was framed under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides an imprisonment of between five and 10 years and fine of up to RM50,000, as well as lost his eligibility to hold a driving licence for at least five years, upon conviction.

Aliff Asyraf, represented by lawyer Muhammad Izzat Hasizan, was allowed bail of RM12,000 with one surety and the court also ordered that his driving licence to be suspended pending disposal of the case.

The court also set April 28 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Nursyuhada Abd Rauf prosecuted. — Bernama



