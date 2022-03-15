Onn Hafiz sworn in as new Johor MB

Newly-minted Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi receiving his letter of appointment from Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at the swearing-in ceremony at Istana Bukit Serene March 15, 2022. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Royal Press Office (RPO)

JOHOR BARU, March 15 — Newly-elected Machap state assemblyman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi was today sworn in as the 19th Johor Mentri Besar after a swearing-in ceremony held at Istana Bukit Serene here.

The 44-year-old career politician’s appointment to Johor’s top administrative post has put an end to speculation on the next Johor mentri besar’s position.

Earlier, Onn Hafiz was officially sworn-in as the 19th Johor Mentri Besar in front of Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at the Istana Bukit Serene here today.

He received the letter of appointment and took his oath of office.

Present to accompany Sultan Ibrahim was Johor Crown Prince Major General Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who is popularly known as the Tunku Mahkota of Johor.

Also present was former mentri besar and Johor Umno chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

Onn Hafiz, who previously held the Johor Tourism, Youth and Sports Committee portfolio, is seen as being active in the state’s youth movements.

In the Johor state election last Saturday, he defeated three other contestants for the Machap state seat, returning with a majority of 11,029 votes.

In his Facebook page, Onn Hafiz took the opportunity to express his special thanks to Hasni being the former Johor Mentri Besar for all his sacrifices, commitment, assistance and leadership to stabilise the state.

He also appealed to all Johoreans, regardless of race, religion and background, to be him and to continue to develop Johor.

His appointment came amidst an uncertain period shortly after Barisan Nasional (BN) secured a landslide victory in last Saturday’s state election.

The speculation followed the call by former mentri besar and newly-elected Benut assemblyman, Hasni’s statement for the BN leadership to select a young leader to lead Johor. This is despite the seasoned politician earlier being touted to be BN’s mentri besar candidate of choice.

Until late yesterday, there was no official information on the swearing-in ceremony of the Johor mentri besar’s post, more than 48 hours after the Johor state election results was announced.

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar (centre) with newly-minted Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (left) and former Johor mentri besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (right) March 15, 2022. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Royal Press Office (RPO)

Onn Hafiz is the great-grandson of Datuk Sir Onn Jaafar, Umno’s founding member and first president. The 44-year-old career politician is also the nephew of Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

Earlier speculation and rumours also point to Onn Hafiz being the preferred choice of the Johor Palace.

Prior to the state election, the young politician’s name has also emerged as being a potential Johor mentri besar, taking into consideration of his family’s illustrious political heritage.