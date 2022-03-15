Hasni’s sacrifices reflect his strong statesmanship, says Onn Hafiz

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar (centre) with newly-minted Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (left) and former Johor mentri besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (right) March 15, 2022. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Royal Press Office (RPO)

JOHOR BARU, March 15 — Newly-appointed Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has described Datuk Hasni Mohammad’s sacrifices in giving way to a younger person to lead the state as proof of his predecessor’s strong statesmanship.

The 43-year-old Machap assemblyman said Hasni’s sacrifices also showed that he was confident with the abilities of young people in leading Johor.

“Insya-Allah, I will always seek advice from him as he is much more experienced than me.

“Hopefully, the combined synergy of those experienced with the idealism of the young will help develop and strengthen Johor further,” he said in a post on his official Facebook account today.

Onn Hafiz also urged Johoreans to be united in heart, mind and energy to jointly develop the state.

“To my beloved Bangsa Johor, I will try my best to fulfil all the promises made by Barisan Nasional (BN), Insya-Allah,” he added.

Earlier, Onn Hafiz was sworn in as the 19th Mentri Besar of Johor before the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar at the Balai Mengadap (Audience Hall) of Istana Bukit Serene here.

The ceremony took place three days after BN secured victory in the Johor state election last Saturday.

Onn Hafiz’s appointment came as a surprise as throughout the recent election campaign, only Hasni’s name was mentioned by BN as the Johor Mentri Besar candidate.

Yesterday, Hasni, who is also Johor BN chairman, proposed to the party leadership that younger leaders be given the chance to lead the state for long-term prosperity.

Hasni was appointed as the 18th Mentri Besar on February 28, 2020. — Bernama