Covid-19: Sultan Nazrin to seek views from relevant parties before issuing Ramadan guidelines in Perak

KUALA KANGSAR, March 15 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah said he would seek the views and advice of the relevant parties before coming up with guidelines on religious activities during Ramadan.

The Ruler said this needed to be done before the guidelines and advice were issued to the Islamic religious institutions, mosques and surau in the state.

“As Islam and Islamic religious institutions come under the jurisdiction of the Ruler, the Orang-Orang Besar Negeri, especially Orang Besar Jajahan (territorial chiefs) need to play an active role in helping to monitor activities held in mosques and provide appropriate guidance to minimise the risk of (Covid-19) infection,” Sultan Nazrin said when officiating at the 170th Perak Dewan Negara Meeting, here, today.

Also present was Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Sultan Nazrin said over the last two years, Muslims had not been able to celebrate Aidilfitri with their family members and relatives and as such, he hoped that the joyous celebration could be restored this year.

“Towards this end, the people especially the Muslims need to be careful. Don’t let activities during Ramadan undermine the health practices and preventive measures, which could prevent a cheerful Aidilfitri celebration,” he said.

As the country would be entering the transition to the endemic phase on April 1, His Royal Highness said the relaxation of the rules did not mean that the Covid-19 threat was over.

“The relaxation given is to allow people to move and have more freedom in conducting activities. The preventive measures issued by the National Security Council and Health Ministry must be followed at all times.

“The people must be advised to join hands in helping the country’s efforts to minimise infection and protect the nation from facing new waves (of Covid-19),” the Ruler said.

Sultan Nazrin also hoped that the transition to the endemic phase later would enable the people to lead a normal life, boost economic activities and restore the prosperity of the country. — Bernama