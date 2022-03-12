Election Commission sees 13pc voter turnout in Johor election as at 10am

A voter casts her ballot at the SMK Sri Muar polling station in Muar, Johor March 12, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 ― Despite the clear weather, only 13 per cent of Johoreans had voted two hours after polling stations opened across Malaysia’s southernmost state this morning, according to the Election Commission.

A total of 1,021 polling stations opened at 8am for the voting process today to allow 2,539,606 ordinary voters, out of 2,597,742 registered voters, to exercise their right.

Crucially, the state polls will go down in the history books as the first time that voters aged 18 to 21 get to participate in the election process in Malaysia.

There are 239 candidates from 15 political parties contesting for 56 state seats in this state election.

National news agency Bernama had earlier reported the weather to be clear in the morning based on the forecast from the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

The afternoon is expected to see thunderstorms in seven districts namely Johor Baru, Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Pontian and Kulai.